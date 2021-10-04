Winking Lizard closing location in Cleveland's Gateway District

CLEVELAND — Winking Lizard Tavern announced Monday that it’s closing the restaurant located in Cleveland’s Gateway District, located on Huron Road, for good.

In August, the restaurant said it was temporarily closing the location Downtown, citing staffing challenges that made the decision “unavoidable.”

All employees who were based at the Gateway District location were offered other opportunities at other area locations, the restaurant said.

The local family restaurant first opened in 1983 on Miles Road in Bedford Heights with multiple locations still open across Northeast Ohio, including in Macedonia, Independence, Canton, Avon, Lakewood, Brunswick and Mayfield Heights, according to its website.

A spokesperson for Winking Lizard did not provide further details on the closure.

RELATED: Winking Lizard temporarily closes Gateway District location, citing staffing challenges

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.