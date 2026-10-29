Woman abandoned in private ambulance on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS confirms a woman was abandoned by a paramedic driving a private ambulance on the way to the Cleveland Clinic.

It happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday near a gas station on W. 150th Street.

Cleveland EMS says the 50-year-old woman, who was a direct admit to the Cleveland Clinic, was being taken to the hospital when she was left in the ambulance operated by Lynx EMS.

Another crew member was on board and believed to have called 911.

Cleveland EMS says the woman was stable when their medic showed up and remained stable throughout transport to Cleveland Clinic Main.

A Lynx EMS dispatcher told News 5 Investigators “no comment” before hanging up.

News 5 Investigators are working to gather more information from Lynx officials.