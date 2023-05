CLEVELAND — An accidental house fire from careless smoking has left one woman dead and a 19-year-old injured, according to Cleveland firefighters.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 66th Street.

Fire officials said the fire started as a mattress fire.

Firefighters said the woman was found in a bedroom inside the house in a room next to where the flames started.

The 19-year-old man is in stable condition.