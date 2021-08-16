Woman who allegedly attacked beauty store owners pleads not guilty to felony charges

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old woman whose attack on two Cleveland store owners was captured on camera appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday after a grand jury indicted her on felony charges.

Ebony Afzal, 25, of Cleveland, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Afzal pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Afzal is accused of attacking an elderly couple at their store, Chic Beauty Supply, on Lorain Road in Cleveland on July 23.

In cell phone video taken by the store owner, you can hear a disagreement between the couple and the woman over what is said to be an $11.85 transaction.

The couple's son, David Jo, said the woman tried to pay for some items but her card was declined. From there, things started to escalate.

The woman started to yell at the two and told them to call the police. Jo’s mother then tells her husband to call the police and that’s when the woman attacked them.

The cell phone video goes black after the woman lunged at the couple, but surveillance video caught the attack on camera. It shows the woman attack Jo’s father first and when his mother stepped in, the woman punched and dragged his mother across the store floor by her hair. Jo said the woman knocked his mother unconscious.

Her original $75,000 cash surety bond was continued Monday. If bond is posted, Afzal is ordered to have no contact with the victims.

A pre-trial has been scheduled for Aug. 24 at 9 a.m in the courtroom of Judge Joseph Russo.

RELATED: Woman who allegedly attacked Cleveland store owners over $11 purchase indicted on felony charge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.