Woman who left toddler alone for 10 days while on vacation pleads guilty to murder

The Cleveland mother who left her 16-month-old daughter home alone for 10 days in June 2023 while she vacationed in Puerto Rico and Michigan has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

On June 6, 2023, Kristel Candelario, 32, left Jailyn Candelario alone at her home in the 3100 block of West 97th Street in Cleveland. She told police that she had left the 16-month-old at home alone while she went on vacation for a week, court records state.

An investigation conducted by Cleveland Police revealed that Kristel Candelario left the child alone and unattended until June 16 while she vacationed in Detroit, Michigan and Puerto Rico, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosector’s Office.

Jailyn was extremely dehydrated at the time of her death and was discovered in a Pack-N-Pen that "consisted of soiled blankets and a bottom liner saturated with urine and feces," according to court records.

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office announced Candelario pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and endangering children. She will be sentenced on March 18.

“This case is one of those truly unimaginable cases that will stick with me for many years to come,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “As prosecutors, it is our job to represent the victims and today we spoke on behalf of 16-month-old Jailyn — who is no longer with us — due to the selfish decisions her mother made. This conviction today, is the first step towards justice for Jailyn.”