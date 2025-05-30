Cleveland Metroparks Police looking into recent case for 'potential connection' to 2019 double homicide

Cleveland Metroparks Police said they are looking into a recent case to see if there is "any potential connection" to the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a woman at the Rocky River Reservation.

Police are investigating whether 66-year-old Bryan Hurt has any involvement in the deaths of Katherine Brown, 33, and Carnell E. Sledge, 40. Earlier this month, Hurt was involved in a fatal shooting in Kamm's Corners and was later found dead.

Hurt, who police believe may be connected to Brown and Sledge's murders, allegedly shot and killed Thomas Overall, 68, while he was mowing his lawn. Police later found Hurt dead in a car in the Rocky River Reservation from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on May 14.

In July of 2019, the bodies of Brown and Sledge were found at the Rocky River Reservation by kayakers who stumbled upon them.

Brown was found in the water, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. Sledge was found in the grass, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the medical examiner said in 2019.

Their deaths have remained unsolved for years, and the Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" covered the murders this past October.

