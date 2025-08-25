Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces 3 exclusive Halloween events for Fall

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropark Zoo announced Boo at the Zoo is returning for the first time since 2019, along with the adults-only Howl-O-Ween Bash and the new Halloween 5K.

Boo at the Zoo runs from Oct. 2 through Oct. 26 and will take place Thursdays through Sundays from 5 - 9 p.m.

The zoo will be transformed after dark with immersive Halloween-themed displays and photo opportunities.

Visitors will be able to dance the Monster Mash Dance Party, enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed characters, trick-or-treating at a dozen candy stations on Wayside Furniture Way and free rides on the Boomerang train.

Each night, the first 1,000 guests will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat bag.

“The tradition of celebrating Halloween at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is returning in a big way this October with four weeks of festive fun,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield. “Thanks to our partners, we’re able to offer three exclusive experiences for all ages to enjoy, including the long-awaited return of Boo at the Zoo, where guests can once again experience the thrill of trick-or-treating in the Zoo after dark.”

Howl-O-Ween Bash is back by popular demand for a one-night-only 21+ event where adults are encouraged to wear their best costumes for a costume contest and enjoy an evening of magical entertainment at the Zoo after hours.

The event is set for Friday, Oct. 24, from 6-10 p.m. and will feature a DJ, stilt walkers, tarot card readers, several live bands and more.

Lastly, the inaugural Halloween 5K is happening Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. at the zoo. Runners and walkers are invited to wear costumes and enjoy a unique race. All participants will receive a custom race T-shirt and a commemorative medal.

For more information on tickets, registrations and details overall,