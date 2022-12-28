Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs your broken holiday lights to help protect lions, cheetahs in Tanzania

CLEVELAND — Do you have any broken holiday string lights or unused extension cords laying around? Instead of throwing them away, put them to good use by donating them to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to help protect lions and cheetahs in Tanzania as part of its Lights for Lions program.

The Zoo is taking lights and extension cord donations through Jan. 31. The recycled lights will help benefit conservation programs with the Ruaha Carnivore Project and Lion Landscapes.

"In partnership with Ruaha Carnivore Project and Lion Landscapes, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is working to mitigate human-carnivore conflicts and develop effective, long-term conservation strategies for large carnivores in Tanzania," the Zoo said. "This organization helps reduce the negative impacts of carnivore presence by providing important conservation-related benefits to local communities."

According to the Zoo, lion and cheetah populations have dwindled by 40% over the last two decades. It's expected that unless "major conservation" programs step in to help, their populations could halve again in the next 20 years.

You can drop off donations at the Zoo's main entrance, 3900 Wildlife Way. You don't need to purchase a ticket to stop by and drop donations off. You can also drop donations off at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, 4750 East 131st St., Garfield Heights.

