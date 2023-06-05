Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival July 7 to Aug. 27

The Cleveland Metroparks announced Monday that the Asian Lantern Festival will return for a sixth year on select nights from July 7 to Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

This year, the festival will feature live acrobatic performances each hour and culturally-inspired food at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become one of Cleveland’s most popular summer events thanks to the tremendous support from our community and event partners,” Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks' chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Set up for this year’s event is already underway, and over the next month, artisans will be handcrafting the more than 1,000 lanterns that will transform the Zoo, including our most innovative and interactive displays yet.”

This year’s festival will also feature a nearly 40-foot-tall lantern, walk-through tunnels and a 150-foot-long Enchanted Garden Experience which includes butterfly, flower and insect displays.

There will also be a drive-through option on select nights.

Tickets will be sold individually or in packs of four and start at $19. CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.

