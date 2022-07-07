CLEVELAND — The Asian Lantern Festival, the popular after-hours event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, is back this week for the summer with large-scale illuminated lantern displays, live acrobatic performances and culturally inspired cuisine.

In its fifth year, this year’s event will include some of the largest displays yet, including a 100-foot-long, four-story-tall palace, sprawling Chinese gardens along Waterfowl Lake and a half-dozen giant walk-through lanterns that will surround nests with colorful flowers.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland with guests returning year after year to experience the Zoo in a whole new way,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer in a news release. “Thanks to the tremendous support of our partners we’re able to elevate the festival every year and we can’t wait to share our biggest and most complex displays yet.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Discounted cost for zoo members is $19 or a 4-pack for $57.

Advanced non-member tickets are $22 or a 4-pack for $66.

Same-day tickets can be purchased at the box office for $25 or a 4-pack for $75. Drive-through tickets are $57 per vehicle for members and $66 per vehicle for non-members.

Buy tickets here.

The festival runs until Aug. 21.

