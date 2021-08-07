Cleveland Metropolitan School District gives Samaria Rice honorary diploma for Tamir

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District honored Tamir Rice Friday night by giving a diploma to his mother Samaria during summer commencement.

Tamir would have graduated from high school in the spring if he were still alive today.

On Nov. 22, 2014, Timothy Loehmann shot and killed the 12-year-old outside of Cudell Recreation Center after a person called 911 reporting seeing a person with a gun.

Loehmann shot Rice immediately after he and Officer Frank Garmback, who was driving their patrol car, pulled into the Cudell Recreation Center on the city’s West Side.

Rice was carrying a pellet gun that looked real and a 911 dispatcher failed to tell CDP officers that it might be a kid carrying a toy gun.

In 2016, the City of Cleveland settled a lawsuit with Rice’s family for $6 million. Loehmann was fired in 2017.

