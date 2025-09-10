Cleveland mother on a mission for justice for son's killer

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland mother is on a mission to get justice for her son, who was killed in Cleveland.

Kenneta Bey thinks about her son, Johnshae Boyd Bey, and who killed him, often.

"All day, every day,” she said.

Her son lived and worked in Miami, Florida. Kenneta Bey said he was back home in Cleveland for his grandfather’s funeral six years ago.

On Sept. 16, 2019, she said her son went to visit a friend at her apartment on East Boulevard, and as he was leaving, someone shot and killed him.

Since that day, Bey has been on a mission to find out who killed her son.

“Your conscience should be eating you up, you shouldn’t be able to rest, and I don’t want you to,” Bey said about the killer.

Bey passes out flyers, stays in regular contact with Cleveland Police Detectives, and there are billboards with her son’s picture on them. She also wears a picture of him on her shirt often— searching for the answers that haunt her and her family.

“It is extremely difficult,” said Bey.

Johnshea Boyd Bey was driving a unique, rainbow-colored Chevrolet Corvette that day. His mother hopes perhaps someone might remember that car. She is begging for someone who knows something to come forward.

“Put yourself in my shoes,” Bey said. “I will never lose hope,” she said.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips remain anonymous and can be reported to 216-252-7463 or on its website, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

