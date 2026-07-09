Cleveland murals aim to improve traffic safety

A new asphalt project aimed at improving road safety in Downtown Cleveland is taking shape.

Last month, News 5's John Kosich gave a sneak peak into the city led project that started from a $100,000 grant.

Asphalt Art Project coming to downtown Cleveland's Gateway district

RELATED: Some streets around Gateway will soon be turned into an outdoor canvas as part of the Asphalt Art Project

The money is being used to paint parts of Huron Road, Prospect Avenue and East Ninth Street.

Research showed art projects like this can cut crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists in half, along with other benefits.

"The goal of an asphalt mural is to bring new life to this corridor. adding another layer to the story. we're surrounded by a lot of beautiful architecture and this is just another element of the story of this street," ... said.

The murals are expected to be completed by the end of July.