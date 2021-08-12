Cleveland native Katie Nageotte returns home after winning gold in women's pole vault at Tokyo Olympics

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Katie Nageotte, of Olmsted Township returned home Thursday after winning gold in the women's pole vault event at the Tokyo Olympics.

A graduate of Ashland University, Nageotte was a two-time NCAA Division II national champion and three-time D-II All-American as an Ashland Eagle.

She joined fellow Ashland University track and field alums Jackie Jeschelnig Ulm (2004) and Kibwe Johnson (2012-2016) as Eagles to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

Francisco Seco/AP Gold medalist Katie Nageotte celebrates after winning the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

On Friday, Aug. 13, the community will formally honor and welcome home its gold medalist at an event at the Olmsted Township stadium.

