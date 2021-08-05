Cleveland native Katie Nageotte takes home gold in women's pole vault at Tokyo Olympics

CLEVELAND — Katie Nageotte, of Olmsted Falls, is taking home the gold in women’s pole vault for Team USA.

A graduate of Ashland University, Nageotte was a two-time NCAA Division II national champion and three-time D-II All-American as an Ashland Eagle.

Matthias Schrader/AP Katie Nageotte, of United States, competes in the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

She joins fellow Ashland University track and field alums Jackie Jeschelnig Ulm (2004) and Kibwe Johnson (2012-2016) as Eagles to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

Congratulations to 2009 graduate Katie Nageotte on winning the gold medal in the Women’s Pole Vault! Tokyo Games Olympic Champion! An awesome performance @ktnago13 ! pic.twitter.com/hbZZRl7yKr — OFalls Bulldogs (@OFalls_Bulldogs) August 5, 2021

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.