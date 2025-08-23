Cleveland officer arrested on suspicion of OVI after crashing into Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff Department vehicle

A Cleveland officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence after crashing into a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department vehicle, according to Cleveland Public Information Officer Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia said the crash happened around 1 a.m.

A CCSD sergeant was working a construction part-time job in the Sheriff's Unit at the corner of Lakewood Heights and Alger, blocking traffic for an entrance ramp of Warren Road and Interstate 90 Westbound, Ciacci said.

The press secretary said the sergeant had both front and back overhead lights on when a black Chevrolet Silverado drove through the intersection and struck the CCSD vehicle almost head-on, leaving it immobilized, Ciaccia said.

No injuries were reported.

Diaz said the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office arrested Officer Brian Brunner, who has served with the division since 2018.

According to Diaz, in accordance with standard procedure and in compliance with the collective bargaining agreement, Brunner was placed on restricted duty, as the outcome of the case pends.

He added that the Division's Inspections Unit will monitor the matter.

Brunner is currently assigned to Cleveland's fifth district.

This is the second Cleveland officer to be arrested for possible OVI this week. Another officer was accused of drunkenly smashing his car into a pizza shop in North Olmsted on Wednesday.

Cleveland cop accused in drunken crash was already under criminal investigation

