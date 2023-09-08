Watch Now
Cleveland Orchestra music director undergoes cancer treatment, withdraws from conducting until Jan.

OSAMU HONDA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conducter Franz Welser-Most leads the Cleveland Orchestra as The Cleveland Orchestra Opening Night Gala for Carnegie Hall's 116th season Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006 at Carnegie Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda)
The Cleveland Orchestra announced Friday that its music director, Franz Welser-Möst, is being treated for cancer and is withdrawing from conducting duties from late October until January 2024.

Recently, Welser-Möst underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and will need to continue treatment for the next year to 16 months; his first treatment is scheduled for next month, according to the orchestra.

Welser-Möst's doctors are "confident of a full recovery," the orchestra said.

