Cleveland Orchestra music director undergoes cancer treatment, withdraws from conducting until Jan.

The Cleveland Orchestra announced Friday that its music director, Franz Welser-Möst, is being treated for cancer and is withdrawing from conducting duties from late October until January 2024.

Recently, Welser-Möst underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and will need to continue treatment for the next year to 16 months; his first treatment is scheduled for next month, according to the orchestra.

Welser-Möst's doctors are "confident of a full recovery," the orchestra said.

