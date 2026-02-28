Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland PD investigating shooting; 14-year-old girl in critical condition

Cleveland Police
News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland Police
Posted

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland Friday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Fifth District officers got a call that someone was shot in the 1400 block of Lakeview Avenue, police said.

Cleveland Police said when officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Cleveland EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Cleveland Police said preliminary investigations indicate officers recovered a gun from the scene.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.