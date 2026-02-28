Cleveland PD investigating shooting; 14-year-old girl in critical condition

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland Friday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Fifth District officers got a call that someone was shot in the 1400 block of Lakeview Avenue, police said.

Cleveland Police said when officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Cleveland EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Cleveland Police said preliminary investigations indicate officers recovered a gun from the scene.

The incident is under investigation, police said.