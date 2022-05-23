Cleveland Picklefest returns Sept. 17 to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Pickle Festival is slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Mall B in downtown Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Volunteers will once again bring their fundraiser for their one-day event, which includes several pickle and other beer flavors, food vendors, live music and more.

Vendor slots are still available for the event.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

