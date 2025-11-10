Cleveland Pizza Week returns!

Pizza lovers, it's your time to shine! Cleveland Pizza Week is back from Nov. 10-16.

For $12, you can get a pizza from one of a dozen restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

Here is a list of the restaurants participating:



27 Club Coffee

Angelo's Pizza

Ballantine

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Citizen Pie

Danny Boy's Pizza

Dante's Pizza

Dawg House Bar and Grill

Dewey's Pizza

Dirte Pi

Eleven Three Brewing

Etalian

Good Pizza

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Hail Mary's Food and Drink

Jack Spratt's Pizza

Jim Alesci's Place

Jo Jo Carloni's

La Pecora PizzaBar

Lavender Jones Macarons

Leo's Italian Social

Mario Fazio's

Master Pizza

Mikey's Pizza

Mimi's New York Style Pizza

Old School Pizza and Wings

Pizza (216)

Robert Pizza

Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits

Sainato's At Rivergate

Sauced Wood Fire Pizza

Saucey Brew Works

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Declaration Tavern

The Wild Goose

Tony K's Bar and Grille

Valley Pizza Company

Zeppe's

