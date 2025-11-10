Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Pizza Week returns!

Pep pizza
Storyblocks
Pep pizza
Posted
and last updated

Pizza lovers, it's your time to shine! Cleveland Pizza Week is back from Nov. 10-16.

For $12, you can get a pizza from one of a dozen restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

Here is a list of the restaurants participating:

  • 27 Club Coffee
  • Angelo's Pizza
  • Ballantine
  • Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
  • Citizen Pie
  • Danny Boy's Pizza
  • Dante's Pizza
  • Dawg House Bar and Grill
  • Dewey's Pizza
  • Dirte Pi
  • Eleven Three Brewing
  • Etalian
  • Good Pizza
  • Great Lakes Brewing Company
  • Hail Mary's Food and Drink
  • Jack Spratt's Pizza
  • Jim Alesci's Place
  • Jo Jo Carloni's
  • La Pecora PizzaBar
  • Lavender Jones Macarons
  • Leo's Italian Social
  • Mario Fazio's
  • Master Pizza
  • Mikey's Pizza
  • Mimi's New York Style Pizza
  • Old School Pizza and Wings
  • Pizza (216)
  • Robert Pizza
  • Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits
  • Sainato's At Rivergate
  • Sauced Wood Fire Pizza
  • Saucey Brew Works
  • Teamz Restaurant and Bar
  • The Declaration Tavern
  • The Wild Goose
  • Tony K's Bar and Grille
  • Valley Pizza Company
  • Zeppe's

CLICK HERE to learn more.

