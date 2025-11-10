Cleveland Pizza Week returns!

Pizza lovers, it's your time to shine! Cleveland Pizza Week is back from Nov. 10-16.
For $12, you can get a pizza from one of a dozen restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.
Here is a list of the restaurants participating:
- 27 Club Coffee
- Angelo's Pizza
- Ballantine
- Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Citizen Pie
- Danny Boy's Pizza
- Dante's Pizza
- Dawg House Bar and Grill
- Dewey's Pizza
- Dirte Pi
- Eleven Three Brewing
- Etalian
- Good Pizza
- Great Lakes Brewing Company
- Hail Mary's Food and Drink
- Jack Spratt's Pizza
- Jim Alesci's Place
- Jo Jo Carloni's
- La Pecora PizzaBar
- Lavender Jones Macarons
- Leo's Italian Social
- Mario Fazio's
- Master Pizza
- Mikey's Pizza
- Mimi's New York Style Pizza
- Old School Pizza and Wings
- Pizza (216)
- Robert Pizza
- Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits
- Sainato's At Rivergate
- Sauced Wood Fire Pizza
- Saucey Brew Works
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- The Declaration Tavern
- The Wild Goose
- Tony K's Bar and Grille
- Valley Pizza Company
- Zeppe's
