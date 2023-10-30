Cleveland Pizza Week returns Nov. 6-12

The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning from November 6-12.

For $9, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

These are the restaurants participating:



27 Club Coffee

27 Club Coffee 49th Street Tavern

Ballantine

Beerhead Flats

Big M Pizza

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Brewdog Cleveland

Chatty's Pizzeria

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Crust

Danny Boys Pizza

Dewey's Pizza

Dirte Pie

Eat Me Pizza

Geraci's

Hail Mary's

Jack Spratt's

Jojo Carloni's

La Playa Fresh Seafood

Lavender Jones Macarons

Mulberry's

My Pizzeta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza & Wings

Piccolo Authentic Italian

Pizza 216

Pizza Whirl

Sainato's at Rivergate

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna's Pizzeria

Southern Tier

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Wild Goose

Tony K's Bar & Grill

Village Square Pizza

If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

