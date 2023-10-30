Cleveland Pizza Week returns Nov. 6-12

Watch Now
Company looking for pizza taste testers, will send you portable wood-fired pizza oven
Posted at 7:38 AM, Oct 30, 2023
The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning from November 6-12.

For $9, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

These are the restaurants participating:

  •  27 Club Coffee
  • 49th Street Tavern
  • Ballantine
  • Beerhead Flats
  • Big M Pizza
  • Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
  • Brewdog Cleveland
  • Chatty's Pizzeria
  • Citizen Pie
  • Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
  • Crust
  • Danny Boys Pizza
  • Dewey's Pizza
  • Dirte Pie
  • Eat Me Pizza
  • Geraci's
  • Hail Mary's
  • Jack Spratt's
  • Jojo Carloni's
  • La Playa Fresh Seafood
  • Lavender Jones Macarons
  • Mulberry's
  • My Pizzeta
  • Ohio City Pizzeria
  • Old School Pizza & Wings
  • Piccolo Authentic Italian
  • Pizza 216
  • Pizza Whirl
  • Sainato's at Rivergate
  • Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Sirna's Pizzeria
  • Southern Tier
  • Tavern of Little Italy
  • Teamz Restaurant and Bar
  • The Wild Goose
  • Tony K's Bar & Grill
  • Village Square Pizza

If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
