Cleveland Pizza Week returns Nov. 6-12

The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning from November 6-12.
For $9, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.
These are the restaurants participating:
- 27 Club Coffee
- 49th Street Tavern
- Ballantine
- Beerhead Flats
- Big M Pizza
- Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Brewdog Cleveland
- Chatty's Pizzeria
- Citizen Pie
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
- Crust
- Danny Boys Pizza
- Dewey's Pizza
- Dirte Pie
- Eat Me Pizza
- Geraci's
- Hail Mary's
- Jack Spratt's
- Jojo Carloni's
- La Playa Fresh Seafood
- Lavender Jones Macarons
- Mulberry's
- My Pizzeta
- Ohio City Pizzeria
- Old School Pizza & Wings
- Piccolo Authentic Italian
- Pizza 216
- Pizza Whirl
- Sainato's at Rivergate
- Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
- Saucy Brew Works
- Sirna's Pizzeria
- Southern Tier
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- The Wild Goose
- Tony K's Bar & Grill
- Village Square Pizza
If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
To learn more, click here.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.