Cleveland Police confirm Broadway Pizza robbery suspect was free on bond for another robbery

CLEVELAND — Tammy Irwin of Cleveland said she was stunned to learn the man who the police report allegedly held a gun to her head during a June 15 robbery was free on just a $200 bond for another robbery he was charged with last year, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Cleveland police report Irwin was a clerk at Broadway Pizza when 37-year-old Terrence Trawick allegedly pulled a gun on Irwin demanding money and then hit her multiple times as a second suspect in a gray hoodie helped with the heist. Much of the incident was captured on security surveillance video.

Cleveland Police, Slavic Village community activists and court records indicated Trawick was facing three counts in connection with a 2017 aggravated robbery and was charged on Aug. 17, 2022. Court records indicate Trawick posted a $2,000, 10% cash bond and was freed in the case two days later, but then failed to show up for court in April of 2023, just two months before police say he allegedly took part in the Broadway Pizza armed robbery.

Irwin told News 5 she feels like the justice system let her down and believes if Trawick was held in jail on a bigger bond in the other aggravated robbery, both she and Broadway Pizza would not have been victimized.

“You had somebody in jail for the same crime basically, and you let them out for basically nothing, and they do a repeat offense, and now you can’t find him at all. I don’t understand it," Irwin said. "The Justice system is just very crazy, how they work and how they think about stuff. I believe that when somebody does something, they should have to be responsible for it, and you don’t give them a break.”

Cody Murphy Police report Tammy Irwin was allegedly beaten by suspect Terrence Trawick during a June 15 armed robbery at Broadway Pizza.

News 5 reached out to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office about the bond set in the initial case against Trawick, but we're still waiting for a response. Cleveland Police report Trawick is also wanted on a federal weapons charge.

Cleveland Police Cleveland police released this flier in the search for Broadway Pizza armed robbery suspect Terrence Trawick.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers at 216-252-7643, that's 216-25-CRIME. You could receive a cash reward.

“You're robbing people, and you could have just seriously hurt somebody or killed somebody because you did shoot the gun," Irwin said. “I would hope that they could help out and do their best to help out and turn them in before they do hurt somebody seriously; you know it’s not worth somebody’s life.”

RELATED: Cleveland Police looking for men who robbed Broadway Pizza at gunpoint

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.