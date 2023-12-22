Cleveland Police first district officers double as Santa's elves for dozens of families

CLEVELAND — A lot of things feel expensive and overwhelming for families around the holidays. Thanks to a special visit from Santa and some of his elves at the Cleveland Police Department, Christmas magic is a reality for many more families this year.

Members of the Cleveland Police First District raised $10,0000, more than ever, to give hundreds of gifts to families in this neighborhood.

One by one, on Thursday night, kids brought their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus. Shop with a Cop helped Maureen provide gifts for her children Noah, Nora, and Nathan.

"It makes our season a little brighter every year," said Maureen, who lives in the Kamm's Corners neighborhood.

The little ones are excited to unwrap gifts on Christmas morning.

"A lot of these kids wouldn't get Christmas without the help," said Officer Kerry Adams, Community Engagement, First District Cleveland Police.

One hundred kids got items off their lists, and Officer Adams continued, "some of the officers from the road if they saw a family in need when they were out there working they would refer them back to me."

"It takes a lot of the stress out, the kids are bigger now, gifts cost a little bit more. Life is a little bit more challenging than it normally is, so it's everything, it's nice," said April Parker, who lives in the neighborhood.

Parker's boys are some of the older kids, "they don't know what they got, but they're happy. The big one, he's very happy because he got big boxes, so he doesn't know what's going on because he didn't think he was getting anything."

Those big boxes, wrapped up and ready to take home, brought out the boy's inner child, bringing back some of the magic of Christmas.

"They got big and they lost touch. But they should know, it's Christmas you've got to have love in your heart and just be happy," said Parker.

Cleveland Police First District raised more than double the money this year due to partnerships with the Ganin Company and Browns Backers.