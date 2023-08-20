Cleveland Police in SWAT situation after shots fired in a home Sunday morning

Cleveland Police is investigating an incident regarding a man barricading inside his home after firing shots.

According to police, there was a SWAT call-up at a home on East 55th Street. Police said a 60-year-old man barricaded himself in his home after firing two shots.

News 5 Cleveland Police say a man barricaded inside a home, in the 3700 block of E. 55th Street, discharged his gun twice.

Police have the street blocked at both ends. Multiple agencies have been called to the scene.

Police advise people to avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

