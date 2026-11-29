CLEVELAND — Hours after Cleveland's annual holiday tree lighting in Public Square, police are investigating a shooting nearby.

Officers tell News 5 it happened around 10:30 Saturday night near Public Square. Two teenage boys were injured, a 15-year-old was shot in the knee and a 16-year-old was shot in the foot.

Both teens were taken to the hospital with injuries police describe as non-life threatening. Investigators do now believe the suspect was attending the WinterLand 2026 Event.

So far, no arrests have been made.

WinterLand 2026 lit up the Christmas tree in Public Square and treated families to s'mores, fire pits, live performances, and the unveiling of the Illuminate CLE light show on Public Square.

Back in 2023, there was a shooting just as the WinterLand event ceremony was wrapping up. A 13-year-old and 15-year-old boy were shot in that incident and taken to the hospital.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, a 15-year-old boy turned himself in following the 2023 incident. He faced juvenile court charges including discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, four counts of felonious assault, inducing panic, and carrying a concealed weapon.