Cleveland Police investigating 15-year-old boy shot in leg overnight

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Sunday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Around 2 a.m., officers from the Fourth District responded to the 8400 block of Tioga Avenue for reports of a teen shot, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and immediately rendered aid, Cleveland police said.
EMS arrived to continue the care and took the victim to a hospital, police said.
According to police, initial information revealed the victim was involved in a verbal argument with an unknown individual, and the teen was shot by that individual.
The Fourth District Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
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