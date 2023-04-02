Cleveland police investigating death of 23-year-old man

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man from a gunshot wound, according to Cleveland police.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Parkwood Drive on Sunday around 4:15 p.m. Cleveland EMS transported the man to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.