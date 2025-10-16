Cleveland Police investigating homicide in Corlett neighborhood

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a man early Thursday morning on the city's East Side.
It happened on East 128th Street near Hlavin Avenue in the city's Corlett neighborhood.
According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics responded to the area and found a suspected gunshot wound victim.
The medical examiner's office hasn't released the man's name and identity.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
