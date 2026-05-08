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Cleveland Police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Drive

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News 5 Cleveland
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting Thursday night.

It happened in the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive near the border of the city's Union-Miles Park and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods.

When a News 5 photographer arrived, they spotted multiple shell casings on the ground and numerous officers at the scene behind a taped-off area.

Police haven't released any information regarding what happened.

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