Cleveland Police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Drive

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
It happened in the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive near the border of the city's Union-Miles Park and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods.
When a News 5 photographer arrived, they spotted multiple shell casings on the ground and numerous officers at the scene behind a taped-off area.
Police haven't released any information regarding what happened.
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