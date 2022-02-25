Cleveland police looking for vehicle involved in Scranton Road hit-skip that injured woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that injured a woman crossing Scranton Road on Jan. 14.

According to police, the woman had just left the MetroHealth Medical Center emergency room when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

The woman sustained a broken shoulder, pelvis and leg in the crash, police said. She's been hospitalized since the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000.

