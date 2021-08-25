Cleveland police officer at Cuyahoga Falls bar allegedly refused to leave, was arrested

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls police arrested a Cleveland police officer Saturday after responding to a bar for a "drunk" patron who refused to leave the premises when asked.

The officer, Christopher P. Ereg, 48, is charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, a minor misdemeanor; using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony and illegal possession of firearm in liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony, according to Stow Municipal Court records.

It happened at the Red Fox, 1767 State Road, around 12:30 a.m.

The report states that responding officers found Ereg at the outside patio bar when they arrived. Ereg had been told by staff to leave and "did not comply."

"Ereg voluntarily admitted he had been drinking and was not acting within the scope of his professional duties," the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Cuyahoga Falls police found a loaded Glock 19 in Ereg's possession at the time of his arrest. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. His case has been bound over to a grand jury for further consideration.

Ereg was hired by Cleveland in 1999 and fired in 2016 but later reinstated. He is currently assigned to the Third District.

Ereg was was one of the three officers who had a dereliction of duty charge brought and later dismissed following a 2012 high-speed chase in East Cleveland that ended with 13 officers firing 137 rounds at two unarmed people inside a car, killing them both. He was later reinstated as an officer after arbitration.

The city suspended Ereg without pay on Aug. 23 pending the outcome of his criminal case. You can read the officer's disciplinary letter here.

A court date has not been determined.

