Cleveland police release body camera video of Maple Heights police shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have released body camera video of a police shooting involving a Maple Heights officer on May 30th near East 93rd and Buckeye Road.

The man shot and killed by police was identified by the medical examiner as 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings.

The video released by Cleveland police, which is the lead investigator on the shooting, starts with Maple Heights police in their cruiser.

You hear an officer saying "he hit a deer, he crashed, he crashed, he crashed."

In the video, police hit pause to point out the man's right hand is empty, but grasping something in his left hand.

The man is seen bolting down a street and darting into the woods behind a house.

An officer is heard yelling expletives while at the same time ordering the man to put his hands up.

Police say the officers were chasing the man suspected in a drive-by hours earlier.

"Got one running with a gun, running, chasing him," said the officer.

Police highlight the video again with what appears to be something in the man's left hand as he tries to climb a fence.

The man looks back before an officer shoots him.

Earlier, Maple Heights police went to a home on Fernway that had been shot up in a drive-by.

One bullet went into a neighbor's house, narrowly missing a sleeping woman and child.

The man shot by police later died at the hospital.

Cleveland police say detectives recovered a firearm at the scene.

