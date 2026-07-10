Cleveland Police searching for fatal hit-skip suspect

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is asking for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-skip on July 4.

Around 2:07 a.m., the crash happened on Pearl Road just south of Bradwell Avenue.

According to police, the victim, who was traveling in a wheelchair, was struck by a northbound car that fled the scene without stopping. Police said the force of the collision caused the victim to be thrown into the southbound lanes, where they were struck by a second car. The driver of the second car remained at the scene and fully cooperated with authorities.

Investigators are searching for a black 2020 Ford Escape SUV with significant front-end damage and plastic covering on the passenger-side rear door window.

Cleveland Division of Police

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward and contact police at 216-623-5295 or 216-623-1234.