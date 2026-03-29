Cleveland Police searching for hit-skip suspect following victim's death

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a hit-skip suspect after a crash on March 9 resulted in the victim's death.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., a black or dark-colored car traveling southbound on West 14th Street at the intersection of Fairfield Road struck someone driving an electric scooter from behind. The car continued driving without stopping, police said.

CPD said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple fractures and internal injuries. The victim was released from the hospital but died on March 28 due to complications from the injuries.

There were initial leads with the accident investigation, but the suspect has not been able to

Anyone with information is asked to contact the accident investigation unit at 216-623-5295.

The investigation is ongoing.