Cleveland police seek help finding missing man after 'concerning' disappearance

CLEVELAND — A search is underway for a missing man whose disappearance Cleveland police described as "concerning."

Phoenix Phillips was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the area of West Superior Avenue and Robert Lockwood Drive. He may be traveling on foot, according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland Police Department

Phillips was reported missing around 10 a.m. Friday, and Cleveland police said both he and the person who reported him missing are from out of town.

"The circumstances surrounding Phoenix’s disappearance are concerning," Cleveland police wrote.

Anyone with information about Phillips is encouraged to call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-5318 or their non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.