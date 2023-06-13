Cleveland Police working with Crime Stoppers to ask public for information about Lachelle Jordan kidnapping

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information about Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan's kidnapping in conjunction with a Cleveland Division of Police investigation.

Jordan is back at work with Cleveland EMS. However, she is not responding to emergency calls, according to News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson.

Jordan went missing on May 6 at a residence in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue. She turned up on May 11 and later told police that she had been abducted.

Authorities haven't provided any details surrounding her disappearance or a description of her kidnapper(s) or what happened during the days she was missing.

What we do know is that authorities were notified of Jordan's whereabouts after she walked into a convenience store near East 166th Street and Euclid Avenue barefoot and wearing torn clothing. A store clerk said she asked to use the phone and called the police.

Cleveland Police have been mum regarding Jordan's case, but Crime Stoppers said, "Investigators are now in need of the public's help in gaining valuable information to help them find the perpetrators of this crime."

A $2,500 reward has been offered for information in the case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 to report a tip. Tips can be anonymous.

