Cleveland residents fed up with drivers blowing through stop sign near bus stop

CLEVELAND — Some Cleveland residents have had enough with reckless drivers running a stop sign where children get on and off a bus at the border of the city's Corlett and Lee-Miles neighborhoods.

Residents are calling for more safety measures during school hours, and police are responding.

Kimberly Brown, who lives in Ward One, said drivers are consistently rolling through the stop signs at the bus stop intersection of East 143rd Street and Rexwood Avenue.

Brown and other neighbors stood out there Monday morning, reminding drivers to slow down and stop.

Brown says she talked to Cleveland’s 4th District police commander, asking for more patrols in the area during school hours and possibly even temporary speed bumps.

"They have to be at the bus stop at 6:36 a.m. The problem is, it's dark. So, if you're not being cognizant of your surroundings, then, of course, you have a possibility of injury or possibly killing somebody's child,” Brown said.

Cleveland police say Brown did not file a formal complaint with the department until Tuesday.

The intersection is not a designated crossing guard post, but police sent patrol cars to the area Wednesday morning and wrote three tickets.

CPD says it will continue to address that location as well as more than 30 other school locations in the 4th district.

On Monday, CPD announced that it is hiring 100 crossing guards for the city. It's a paid gig—guards will get $20.50 per day and be eligible for health care through the city.

