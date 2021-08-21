Cleveland residents hold rally supporting Afghan community

CLEVELAND — Saturday afternoon, Cleveland residents will hold a rally to show support for local Afghans and to bring attention to the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

The rally goes from 2 to 4 p.m. and starts at Masjid Mohammad Rasool Allah, 9400 Detroit Ave. From there, participants will march to Cleveland City Hall.

"Cleveland’s Afghan community will rally and march today calling for support of the Afghan people in their homeland facing a humanitarian crisis, after suffering twenty years of war since the U.S. invasion in October 2001," the event organizer said.

Participants call for the a safe and secure exit from Afghanistan.

