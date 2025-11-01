Cleveland rolls out red carpet for 'Lost & Found in Cleveland' movie week

CLEVELAND — The holidays are arriving early in Northeast Ohio, and this year, the celebration comes with a hometown spotlight. The film Lost & Found in Cleveland officially debuts this week, and the city is marking the moment with a week of events leading up to its nationwide release.

The movie, set and filmed in Cleveland, follows five strangers whose lives intertwine when a televised antiques appraisal show comes to Cleveland. It’s a story about rediscovering the American Dream, and about finding value in the things and people we hold close.

Wednesday, Nov. 5: “Taste of Lost & Found in Cleveland” Day

Cleveland’s West Side Market will take center stage as vendors, many of whom appear in the film, offer discounts, samples, and pop-ups celebrating the release. Movie memorabilia and merchandise will be on display throughout the market.

The day continues with menu specials inspired by the film at Bartleby’s and Chef Doug Katz’s Kiln.

Thursday, Nov. 6: Museum Day

Moviegoers can explore the real-life settings behind the story. Exhibits at the Western Reserve Historical Society and the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, both filming locations, will feature props, costumes, set pieces, and even the iconic pink Malley’s car seen in the movie.

Previews of Lost & Found in Cleveland begin Thursday night at theaters across Northeast Ohio, with exclusive AARP-member screenings and meet-and-greets planned at Cinemark Wooster and Cinemark North Canton.

Friday, Nov. 7: Opening Day

Lost & Found in Cleveland officially opens in theaters nationwide. Locally, Cinemark Valley View will host a special “Pop-Up Appraisal and a Movie” event.

The morning kicks off with an AARP “Red Shoes, Red Carpet” celebration, including a step-and-repeat, appraisals by local experts, and a private screening with the filmmakers. The appraisal experience continues for the general public later in the day.

Adding a sweet touch, Malley’s Chocolates will make Chocolate Bar Drop-Offs at select theaters throughout the day.

To cap off the celebration, the Terminal Tower will glow Friday night in honor of the film’s release, a fitting tribute to a story rooted in Cleveland pride.