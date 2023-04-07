Cleveland RTA announces transit plans for Guardians home opener

The Greater Cleveland RTA has announced their transit plans to handle the Cleveland Guardians home opener on Friday, according to a news release from the organization.

Riders are encouraged to park at a Rapid Station and park for free before hopping on. You are also suggested to have $5 handy, as it will cover your ride to and from the ball park.

Tickets are available at the following stations:



Brookpark Road

Puritas Avenue

Triskett Avenue

West 117th Street

Tower City Stations

If you do not have cash on hand, you can also purchase a day pass at a ticket vending machine or use the mobile ticketing app.

Riders can cruise to the Tower City Station and take The Walkway to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, then make their way to Progessive Field. The Walkway will be open 4 hours prior to the first pitch, the release said.

Fans are suggested to get to the game an hour before first pitch due to large crowds.

