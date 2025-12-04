Cleveland seniors can apply now for winter heating assistance through HEAP

Applications are now open for Seniors and low-income residents in Cleveland to get help with winter heating bills through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The program provides financial support to households at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (up to eight members) or 60% of State Median Income (nine or more members). Benefits are applied directly to utility or fuel bills.

Applicants can get help at any local Area Agency on Aging office or apply online at energyhelp.ohio.gov. Applicants can also call the Division of Senior and Adult Services Connection Center at 216-420-6700.

Required documents include recent utility bills, household member information, proof of income, proof of citizenship or residency, and proof of disability if applicable.

Applications for 2026 winter heating benefits must be submitted by May 31.