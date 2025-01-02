Cleveland to New Orleans: 2 families show unwavering support for Crescent City after tragic New Year's attack

CLEVELAND — New Orleans and Cleveland might be miles apart, but for some Northeast Ohioans, New Orleans is a second home. From the Sugar Bowl to the Super Bowl, and with Mardi Gras just a few weeks away, two families tell us this New Year’s Day attack won’t stop them from championing the Crescent City.

For the Millers, New Orleans is a place of joy, fun and a possible retirement destination that the Canton natives travel to about twice a year.

“How could you not want to be a part of its culture and food and music,” said Jonathan Miller.

“Well, I've been traveling to New Orleans since I was a teenager, and for the last five years I have been riding on the Krewe of Cleopatra for Mardi Gras,” said Stephanie Miller.

But the tragic events of New Year’s Day left Johnathan and Stephanie devastated for the city they cherish.

“When you're on bourbon, everyone is there on vacation, having a great time. It's unfathomable to me that it could be a place of violence at the drop of a hat.,” Stephanie said.

Around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day, police say a 42-year-old Texas man in a rented pickup truck plowed down Bourbon Street, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens.

Shereen Naser and her husband, Brian Duplaisir—a New Orleans native—were traveling from Cleveland to New Orleans with their kids on Wednesday morning to visit family. During their layover in Chicago, they saw the news.

“Our phones were completely blown up with text messages. People in our friend chats checking in on each other to make sure people were okay,” said Shereen.

There were many Notre Dame fans on their flight to New Orleans, excited but nervous about the recent events. The moment they touched down in NOLA, the grief gripping the city was undeniable.

“People are still just very much glued to the news. And even when we landed and came into the airport, there are just cops and dogs, like they had the police dogs everywhere. I mean, the whole city I think, is really on edge.,” Shereen said.

At that New Orleans airport, it was clear to them the trip would be like no other.

“There's a lot of questions, a lot of sadness. What a way to start the first day of a new year,” Shereen said.

Every year, Shereen and Brian, as well as the Millers, travel more than a thousand miles from Cleveland to New Orleans. Though these two cities seem far apart, Shereen says they are closer than ever in a time like this.

“This is New Orleans, it’s one of the most resilient places I know, maybe other than Cleveland. And one of the reasons we feel so at home in Cleveland is because of that resiliency that both cities have.,” Shereen said.

As their hearts break for New Orleans, both couples are adamant they won't let this tragedy stain the Crescent City they love.

“It needs the support and not to be deterred while it's hurting. It doesn't break the spirit of anybody who lives there, or anybody like us. That connection, [we] want to be a part of it. [We are] certainly going to continue to support the city,” Johnathan said.

“This city will rebuild,” Brian continued, “That's what the city does year in and year out, no matter what happens, from hurricanes to attacks to even just, you know, local issues, everybody helps each other out.”