Cleveland VA Hospital receives five-star rating in annual Quality Star Ratings

Cleveland’s VA Hospital received a five-star rating in The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ annual Quality Star Ratings this year.

This year marks the first time VA hospitals have been included in the rating, and two-thirds of VA medical centers across the nation received four-to-five-star ratings.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the under-secretary for health at the Veterans Health Administration, said the Cleveland VA Hospital has been one of their top-performing medical centers for years.

"The affiliation with Cleveland Clinic, the fact that we share faculty is really important, but also, we score very well on particular areas of care, especially cardiology, and really important complex care out of the Cleveland VA on top of the essential primary care and mental health that we offer there," Elnahal said.

Elnahal said he wants to remind veterans who were employed in a combat zone and left between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, that they are eligible to enroll in VA healthcare without applying for VA benefits first, and the enrollment period ends in September.

