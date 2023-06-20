Cleveland valet zone car theft victim speaks-out, issues warning

CLEVELAND — Trista Bates drove her 2019 Honda Civic to downtown Cleveland to meet some long-time friends and participate in the 2023 Cleveland Marathon but instead had her car stolen from a hotel valet zone.

Bates told News 5 her car was taken by thieves on May 19 after she handed her car key to a valet with VIP Valet in front of the downtown Westin Hotel on St. Clair Avenue.

Bates said she was left stunned after she tried to retrieve her car just an hour after she dropped it off to get the medication she needed from her vehicle.

“I walked back, and I had this tag in my hand and he looked at me from about 5 feet away and he said we don’t have that car,” Bates said. "I said what do you mean you don’t have that car and he said I saw it drive away.”

Bates and police report the car was recovered four days later with significant damage and personal items missing from the interior of the vehicle.

“They had used it as an ashtray, all over my cup-holders, there were ashes," Bates said. “My Air Pods were missing, my Garmin watches, my roller skates, a blanket that a co-worker had got me for Christmas. They took laundry detergent that I keep in the trunk of the car and poured it over everything they chose not to steal.”

Bates said the Westin Hotel didn't charge her for one day of her stay because of the incident, but she said VIP Valet refused to compensate her for hundreds in losses, including a $500 insurance deductible and a $90 impound fee.

“VIP Valet has not called me back. I called them several times, they told me to wait on an email, so there has been no response," Bates said. “I certainly don’t want to stay at another Cleveland hotel because I don’t want to park my car."

Bates said the theft of her vehicle has left her feeling so violated she no longer wants to keep her Honda and said having a theft on the car's record has caused it to depreciate by $3,000 or more.

“Well, I have taken it in to trade it in, and I have been offered $3,800 less than what I owe on the car," Bates said. "That’s something that I’m going to have to swallow because I can’t bare to drive it anymore."

News 5 contacted VIP Valet about the incident, and we asked if it would compensate Bates for her losses and if the theft would cause them to examine their security protocol, but it wouldn't get specific about its response.

VIP Valet issued the following statement:

"Ms. Bates's vehicle was stolen from the Westin by criminals. VIP Valet contacted the Cleveland police department and assisted in their investigation."

News 5 also contacted the downtown Cleveland Westin Hotel about the incident, and HEI Hotels and Resorts would not give any details. Instead, it responded with the following statement:

"This is a matter under police investigation. We are redirecting all media inquiries to the Cleveland Police Department."



News 5 also contacted Cleveland Police headquarters about valet zone thefts and it issued some general safety advice for vehicle owners who park downtown.

"In general, we would advise motorists to not leave your vehicle running and walk away and to park vehicles in garages when able. If you are parking on the street or outside, be sure to lock your vehicle and place valuables out of sight."



News 5 reported on similar valet zone theft involving Pamela Bell of Cleveland, who had her Honda stolen from the University Hospitals main campus valet zone back in April.

Meanwhile, Trista Bates had a final word of warning to vehicle owners who use valet services in downtown Cleveland.

"Clevelanders aren’t realizing that it’s a common occurrence, cars are getting stolen not just parked on the street, but right out of the valet lane," Bates said. "I hadn’t been away from my car an hour before I realized that it had been stolen. I feel that they need to issue warnings. They need to do better.”

