CMSD, APS, several other districts closed Tuesday due to weather

Multiple schools districts across Northeast Ohio announced their closures for Tuesday due to Monday's inclement weather and road conditions, including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools.

CMSD announced that there will be no school or remote learning Tuesday at all district schools. Facilities will remain open, the district said.

APS announced it will be closed Tuesday due to the impact of the snow on city streets and sidewalks.

Barberton City School District will be closed Tuesday due to hazardous conditions.

Ravenna School District will be closed Tuesday, as will Wadsworth City School District and Louisville City School District.

Kent State University announced its classes in Portage, Stark and Tuscarawas counties will be canceled Tuesday.

To see the full list of closings, click here.

