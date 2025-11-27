Cold weather doesn’t stop runners at Cleveland’s 44th Turkey Trot

CLEVELAND — Despite cold temperatures and steady morning snow, hundreds of runners turned out Thursday for the 44th annual Cleveland Turkey Trot powered by the CSU Rec Center and Viking Public House, continuing a Thanksgiving tradition that has become a staple for families across Northeast Ohio.

The race stepped off at 8:45 a.m. outside Public Auditorium, where crowds gathered in festive costumes and holiday-themed gear. The event featured both a 5-mile run and a 5K, along with music, entertainment and costume contests that filled downtown with early-morning energy.

"Just feel grateful that we’re alive, that we’re blessed, and that we have legs. That we have legs that we can run with,” said Ramon Claudio, who completed the 5-mile race.

The Turkey Trot is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, drawing everyone from seasoned runners to first-timers.

Runners said the event is about more than just crossing the finish line; it’s a way to bring the community together before the holiday meal. Many called it their favorite way to kick off Thanksgiving.

"Our weather is crazy,” said Ricky Ponzie, another 5-mile participant. “But you come out here. You enjoy the weather. You enjoy the turkey. You enjoy the festivities. And then, like you say, you don’t feel bad because you’re burning the calories and you can go and eat whatever you want to eat.”