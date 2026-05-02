Columbus Zoo evacuates following safety threats

The Columbus Zoo evacuated its grounds following a bomb threat and an active shooter threat that came in on Saturday.

The threat came in at 2:18 p.m. through the zoo's security dispatcher. It was safely cleared of the area.

All guests, staff and animals are safe, the zoo said.

"We appreciate the cooperation of all guests who were visiting at the time, as well as the coordinated response of our staff, which allowed for an orderly evacuation," the Columbus Zoo said in a statement.

Out of caution, the Columbus Zoo said it will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Similar threats were reported across the country recently, including at the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo said it is working closely with law enforcement to assess the situation.