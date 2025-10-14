Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Commercial vehicle carrying 55-gallon drums of brake fluid flips over in Seville

Highway patrol
The Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Highway patrol
Posted

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-71 in Seville went over a guardrail Tuesday morning.

The vehicle landed beneath the intersection of Ryan and Greenich streets, deputies said.

The vehicle was carrying 55-gallon drums of brake fluid, troopers said.

The driver was taken to Akron General Hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported, deputies said.

The Seville Fire Department's hazmat team is working to contain the spilled brake fluid, deputies said.

Deputies are asking that everyone avoid the area while crews are working.

This incident is currently under investigation, deputies said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.