Commercial vehicle carrying 55-gallon drums of brake fluid flips over in Seville

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-71 in Seville went over a guardrail Tuesday morning.

The vehicle landed beneath the intersection of Ryan and Greenich streets, deputies said.

The vehicle was carrying 55-gallon drums of brake fluid, troopers said.

The driver was taken to Akron General Hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported, deputies said.

The Seville Fire Department's hazmat team is working to contain the spilled brake fluid, deputies said.

Deputies are asking that everyone avoid the area while crews are working.

This incident is currently under investigation, deputies said.