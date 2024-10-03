Community continues to rally around 4th generation dairy farm damaged by fire

DORSET, Ohio — It has been two weeks since the largest dairy farm in Ashtabula County caught on fire, and the community is still rallying around them.

When we last visited the Comp Dairy farm, the location of their parlor was covered in charred rubble and debris after a fire burned it to the ground. Thursday, the sight was nothing but dirt and gravel as large construction machinery was seen continuing with the clean-up efforts.

Jerry Comp, the owner of the Comp Farm, says they are slowly making progress on the parlor.

“We're in the middle of trying to rebuild it, just finishing cleanup,” said Comp.

The parlor is where the cows are milked, so during the fire, more than 1,000 cattle were sent to other farms in the area because they had to be milked three times a day. But not every cow had to go; the dry ones got to stay.

Massive fire at Ashtabula County's largest dairy farm

“After they milk for so long, they get a vacation. So they get to kind of take time to grow their calves and their babies,” said Mandy Orahood, the organization director of the Ohio Farm Bureau.

The family is still in shock that, after four generations, a crucial part of their farm could be destroyed so suddenly. What keeps Jerry going is the support of the farming community, constantly reminding him that he’s not alone.

“I'm very thankful to the community for what they have done. There's been a lot of people that have been very helpful. I just it's astonishing,” said Jerry.

Orahood says the support started when the community got word of the flames. The street was lined with farmers from different areas taking cattle in trailers, but it didn't stop there.

“It seems right now that everybody is really still making sure that they're here and helping in some way,” said Mandy.

A GoFundMe was created, as well as a Comp Family Farm Relief Page .

“We also have a meal train going. So, people are still bringing food, because there's a lot of workers here,” said Mandy.

Mandy says when it comes to farmers, they take care of their own, on the farm and off.

“I think the first thing is that's just what farm people do. They do what they do because they love agriculture. They love feeding the world. They love the way of life and AG people; they're just built different," said Mandy.

Jerry hopes by November, he can get his cows back in the parlor.