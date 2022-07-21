Community leaders react to Mayor Bibb naming Drummond as Police Chief

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s new police chief will have a lot on his plate moving forward. Starting with increased violence due to short staffing.

As a candidate, Mayor Bibb told the News 5 Investigators he would replace Police Chief Calvin Williams and launch a national search for the next police chief.

“I think there is a lot of talent inside our existing police force. I want to look locally but also nationally,” said Bibb in an earlier interview.

As mayor, the Bibb administration announced plans to hire a national search firm, but today, Bibb said those plans were scrapped.

“What I didn’t want to do was to waste precious taxpayer resources doing a national search, looking both nationally and across the country, but recognizing that I knew I found the leader I wanted,” said Bibb.

Jeff Follmer with the police union said officers need someone who is fair and knows their struggles.

“It’s better than the unknown. You go from one chief that’s from out of the city and you don’t know what you’re going to get at least we know where Chief Drummond is going right now and what he’s doing,” Follmer said.

Follmer says the Division is down more than 250 officers. He says not only do they need applicants but a boost in morale and Drummond may be the guy to do it.

“It’s not up right now and we are still short which puts a lot of stress on guys who are out there on the streets demanding a lot of hours and things like that,” Follmer said.

Pastor Richard Gibson knows Drummond well, he has relatives attending his church and says Drummond loves the community.

“I was a little bit surprised because during the campaign there was a heavy public push to have someone from the outside,” Pastor Gibson said.

He hopes Drummond will be innovative to help bridge the gap between police and the community.

“I believe he has a strong connection to the status quo and I believe Mayor Bibb has tasked him with empowering to be those fresh eyes,” Pastor Gibson said.

Gibson says the faith community will help in any way.

“We all know police can not ensure safety by themselves, it begins with that engagement,” Pastor Gibson said.

Cleveland Community Police Commission’s Jason Goodrick says Drummond is challenged with balancing the consent decree and increased crime.

“We want safer streets but we want police to come into our community and have respect for us,” Goodrick said.

He says while the community may be split there should be trust in the mayor’s decision.

“It’s not what you say into the microphone when you take the chief’s job, it’s what you do as the chief. Let’s wait and see what he does,” Goodrick said.

